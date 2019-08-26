Victory Capital Management Has Decreased Wabtec (WAB) Stake; Greif Class A (GEF) Shorts Decreased By 15.51%

Greif Inc Class A (NYSE:GEF) had a decrease of 15.51% in short interest. GEF’s SI was 1.24M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.51% from 1.46M shares previously. With 256,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Greif Inc Class A (NYSE:GEF)’s short sellers to cover GEF’s short positions. The SI to Greif Inc Class A’s float is 4.94%. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 158,418 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY REVENUE OF 312.8 MLN NAIRA VS 768.6 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $670,269 activity. Bergwall Timothy bought $16,775 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) on Wednesday, July 10. The insider Hilsheimer Lawrence A. bought $123,876. $38,968 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) was bought by Emkes Mark A. 15,000 shares were bought by WATSON PETER G, worth $490,650.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Greif, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 16,500 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 23,661 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al reported 14,459 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 5,200 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies invested 0.01% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 6,106 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 62,265 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 104 shares. 422,176 are held by Deprince Race And Zollo. Panagora Asset Management reported 2,000 shares.

More notable recent Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Greif (NYSE:GEF) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Greif: Insider Buying And A 5% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Greif Awarded Gold Rating in EcoVadis CSR Assessment for Second Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Greif, Inc. Announces 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Greif, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEF) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging products. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It operates in five divisions: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.