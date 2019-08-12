Victory Capital Management Has Decreased Its Wex (WEX) Holding by $42.76 Million; York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Lowered Position in F M C (FMC) by $53.64 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $88.32. About 1.74M shares traded or 56.32% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Rev $4.05B-$4.25B; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: FMC Corporation – 09/30/2018; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM CUSTOMERS INCREASINGLY SEEKING LONG-TERM SUPPLY COMMITMENTS – CEO

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 43.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 223,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 287,234 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.15 million, down from 511,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $200.68. About 196,851 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 126,663 shares to 131,748 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 166,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.25% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Endeavour has invested 2.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 22,921 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 1,476 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Automobile Association invested in 0.07% or 150,935 shares. Ameritas Invest invested in 0.11% or 12,612 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 164,329 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 176,690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 193 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.1% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 3,400 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 24,594 shares.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wex, Inc. (WEX) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 EPS Mid-Point Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WEX Is A Buy On The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX’s Fleet Division Kicks Off WEX SPARK Global Fleet 2019 Conference Today – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “WEX to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Natural Resources Fund owns 16,300 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 209,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 55,411 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 5,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% or 54,518 shares in its portfolio. Principal Group owns 642,705 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 21,453 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 5,070 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 231,838 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 3,069 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 83,139 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 184,618 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.15% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 11,576 are owned by Sandy Spring Bankshares.