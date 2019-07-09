Victory Capital Management Has Cut Rexnord New (RXN) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Plantronics, Inc. (PLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased Rexnord Corp New (RXN) stake by 17.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 50,790 shares as Rexnord Corp New (RXN)’s stock rose 2.88%. The Victory Capital Management Inc holds 243,500 shares with $6.12 million value, down from 294,290 last quarter. Rexnord Corp New now has $3.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 197,832 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 4.03% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Northland Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Sidoti. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. See Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 50.0000

19/06/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy New Target: $83 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Cowen \U0026 Co. 67.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 213,396 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q NET REV. $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Poly and Northland Capital Markets to Host Investor Webinar – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Poly G7500 Delivers All-in-One Content and Video Conferencing Solution for Limitless Potential to Collaborate – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About First Merchants Corporation (FRME) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Plantronics, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,951 shares. Moreover, United Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). First Manhattan Company owns 8 shares. Dupont Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 12,297 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc stated it has 10,750 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.01% stake. Cooper Creek Partners Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.56% or 99,278 shares. Capital Counsel Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 41,754 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 5,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 78,906 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 37,460 shares. Profit Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.84% or 52,199 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $238,631 activity. On Tuesday, February 19 JOURET GUIDO bought $73,545 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 1,500 shares. $165,086 worth of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) shares were bought by DEXHEIMER BRIAN S.

Victory Capital Management Inc increased Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 112,086 shares to 617,553 valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 52,304 shares and now owns 112,744 shares. Glaukos Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Limited Co has invested 2.61% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 11,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Mngmt Co Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa reported 15,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Invesco Limited owns 960,097 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 0.06% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) or 1.38M shares. Envestnet Asset holds 76,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 2.29% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Arrowgrass Partners (Us) LP holds 0.11% or 155,000 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 241,528 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 7.87 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 28,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Llc reported 10,693 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 26,725 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $92,750 activity. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $92,750 was bought by Longren David C..

More notable recent Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$30.11, Is Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Barnes Group Inc. (B) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rexnord Corp (RXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.