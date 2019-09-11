Victory Capital Management Has Cut Its Rexnord New (RXN) Stake by $1.27 Million as Share Price Rose; Engaged Capital Raised Holding in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) as Stock Price Rose

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (RXN) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 50,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 243,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, down from 294,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 801,818 shares traded or 32.37% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 12/03/2018 Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 16.86M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83 million, up from 11.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.92% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradice Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.96M shares. Trust Company Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 5,317 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 31,900 shares. Personal owns 189,216 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP owns 181,639 shares. Moreover, Nomura Hldgs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 107,958 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Tokio Marine Asset Co Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 16,000 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0% or 3,132 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 2,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 58,306 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 369 shares. State Street Corporation reported 2.22M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Aperio Gru Lc owns 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 64,614 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. 2.08M The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares with value of $49.19 million were bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P..

Analysts await Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RXN’s profit will be $47.71M for 14.64 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Rexnord Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,595 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 20,100 shares. Channing Cap Management owns 2.25 million shares. Rothschild & Co Asset Mngmt Us invested in 0.25% or 914,096 shares. D E Shaw And Com has 342,311 shares. Mirae Asset Commerce invested in 0.01% or 32,704 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 9.49 million shares. Ameritas Inv Inc holds 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) or 8,796 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 4,573 shares. The Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 51,069 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Com owns 68,311 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited accumulated 81,475 shares. Millennium Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN).