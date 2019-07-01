Victory Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Moelis & Co (MC) by $7.28 Million as Market Value Declined; Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Shareholder Morgan Stanley Has Trimmed Stake by $597,450 as Share Price Rose

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 89.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 177,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,942 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 198,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 174,890 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 38.73% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director; 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 58.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 8,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,036 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426,000, down from 14,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $83.38. About 127,975 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.43-Adj EPS $6.08; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF A DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED BY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 525,681 shares to 536,942 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Templeton Global Income Fd (GIM) by 153,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yirendai Ltd.

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $14.22M for 17.67 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MC’s profit will be $29.51M for 14.43 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Moelis & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% EPS growth.