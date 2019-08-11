Victory Capital Management Has Boosted Pdc Energy (PDCE) Stake By $23.36 Million; ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Victory Capital Management Inc increased Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) stake by 20.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Victory Capital Management Inc acquired 584,123 shares as Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE)’s stock declined 31.09%. The Victory Capital Management Inc holds 3.50M shares with $142.26M value, up from 2.91 million last quarter. Pdc Energy Inc now has $1.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.41. About 1.37 million shares traded or 4.28% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 8.9 MMBOE; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE

Among 5 analysts covering Angie`s List (NASDAQ:ANGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Angie`s List had 7 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Wedbush. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 9 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. See ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Downgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $20.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Among 6 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. PDC Energy has $55 highest and $40 lowest target. $49.43’s average target is 73.99% above currents $28.41 stock price. PDC Energy had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. M Partners maintained PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) rating on Friday, March 1. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $55 target.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $328,000 activity. Lauck Lance sold $22,500 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Wednesday, March 20. The insider Ellis Mark E bought 10,000 shares worth $373,000.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides Internet tools and resources for home improvement, maintenance, and repair projects. The company has market cap of $4.51 billion. It offers ProFinder technology services; Pro Review, a tool that provides ratings and reviews on home improvement and repair pros; and emergency repair services. It has a 62.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s tools allow clients to research, shop for, and purchase local services for home, health, and automotive service needs, as well as to rate and review service providers in markets.

The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 6.49M shares traded or 338.78% up from the average. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has declined 10.59% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 07/03/2018 – Brennan Enterprises Earns Esteemed 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Support; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Suppo; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES INC – QTRLY PRO FORMA BASIS, REVENUE OF $258.2 MILLION, UP 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ ANGI Homeservices Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGI); 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Sees 2018 Operating Income $85 Million; 09/05/2018 – ANGI HOMESERVICES 1Q REV. $255.3M; 21/03/2018 – BERKEYS Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electrical Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award For The Eighth Time