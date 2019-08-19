Victory Capital Management Decreased Stake in Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) as Stock Price Rose; Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stock Price Rose While Dowling & Yahnke Lowered Holding by $510,300

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 451,721 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.77 million, down from 457,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.95. About 58,446 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 33,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% . The institutional investor held 65,580 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 98,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Meridian Bioscience Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.23M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 20,149 shares traded. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has declined 21.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.64% the S&P500. Some Historical VIVO News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Meridian Hlth Sys, NJ 2011, 2013A Bd Rtgs To AA-; 09/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co to Provide Update on Response to Meridian Magnesium Products of Amer Fire, Parts Issue; 14/05/2018 – Meridian Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Provide Update on Meridian Magnesium Products of America Fire, Parts Issue; 21/03/2018 – MERIDIAN BIOSCIENCE INC – NEW STRUCTURE CONSISTS OF TWO BUSINESS UNITS, DIAGNOSTICS AND LIFE SCIENCE, SUPPORTED BY A GLOBAL CORPORATE TEAM; 05/03/2018 – MFS Meridian Funds – European Value Fund Cuts Danone; 01/05/2018 – News On Meridian Waste Solutions Inc. (MRDN) Now Under ATIS; 28/03/2018 – LNG LIMITED EXTENDS MERIDIAN LNG OFFTAKE PACT; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO [17:52 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $136,386 activity. Anderson James M. also bought $56,855 worth of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) on Thursday, May 16. Rice John McCune Jr. had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,516.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 722,323 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Cmnty Cap Tr V by 23,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold VIVO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.62 million shares or 1.26% more from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability holds 362,962 shares. Maryland-based Advsr Preferred Ltd has invested 0.09% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). 50,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Matarin Capital Limited stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Gotham Asset Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) for 33,263 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 60,705 shares stake. Fmr invested in 0% or 1,210 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 109,666 shares. Acadian Asset Llc stated it has 90,010 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 49,439 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bartlett And Communications has 0% invested in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). Captrust Advsrs reported 8,960 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs accumulated 3,556 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 8,250 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) or 3,195 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 183,817 shares. Macquarie holds 117,012 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward reported 0.35% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Heartland Advsrs Incorporated holds 3,177 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 14,474 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 18,973 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Goldman Sachs stated it has 299,680 shares. State Street owns 2.05 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dupont invested in 0.13% or 65,173 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 13,575 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 20,360 shares.