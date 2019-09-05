Victory Capital Management Decreased Its Morningstar (MORN) Holding by $4.43 Million as Stock Rose; Wbi Investments Increases Stake in Harley Davidson (HOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 98.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 35,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 668 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84,000, down from 36,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $162.02. About 12,933 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 12/03/2018 – Morningstar Assigns New Analyst Ratings to Eight U.S. Funds; Upgrades Four Funds and One Target-Date Series; Downgrades Seven F; 09/03/2018 – VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF Above 200D-MA; 24/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD BKL.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$124.00 FROM A$121.00; RATING HOLD; 15/05/2018 – TRADE ME GROUP LTD : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$4.20 FROM A$3.88; RATING HOLD; 26/04/2018 – WESFARMERS LTD WES.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$37.50 FROM A$37.00; RATING REDUCE; 19/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR NETWORK TECHNOLOGY 002447.SZ SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MARCH 20; 06/03/2018 NUFARM LTD NUF.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$7.00 FROM A$6.50; RATING REDUCE; 28/03/2018 – SKY NETWORK TELEVISION LTD SKT.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$2.35 FROM A$2.55; RATING HOLD; 24/05/2018 – PRWeb: Financial Fitness Group Expands Morningstar Relationship to Launch New Financial Education Solution for Financial; 18/05/2018 – Morningstar, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of 25 Cents Per Share

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 222.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 74,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 107,838 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 33,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 4.38% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.86. About 303,981 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – CONSIDERING PROLONGED SOFTNESS IN U.S. INDUSTRY AND UNTAPPED POTENTIAL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, CO IS CRAFTING STRATEGY ACCELERANTS; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ANY PUNITIVE BIKE TARIFF TO IMPACT SALES: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Harley-Davidson Financial Svcs’ Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A-‘; 16/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson backs forecast, investors see signs of recovery; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial’s Unsecured Notes ‘A’; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 05/03/2018 Take up stalled self-driving car bill, automakers urge US Senate

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MORN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 2.01% more from 17.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp invested in 0.23% or 136,820 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Golden Gate Private Equity stated it has 2.76% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 2,120 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors owns 0.46% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 23,293 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.19% or 2,844 shares. North Star Mgmt Corporation has invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Aperio Gp invested in 22,823 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 32,380 shares. Epoch Partners Inc accumulated 65,709 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 25,565 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Co invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 2,174 shares. Cardinal Management accumulated 15,104 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 276 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 184,965 shares to 343,010 shares, valued at $120.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 13,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Moreover, First Interstate Natl Bank has 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Franklin reported 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust accumulated 160,238 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Johnson Gru has invested 0.03% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Limited invested in 0.03% or 43,663 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 1,275 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 6,153 shares. Capstone Investment Lc holds 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) or 14,311 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 30,279 shares. Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 17,870 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 208,092 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).