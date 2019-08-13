Victory Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Expedia Group (EXPE) by $3.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Stock Declined, Landscape Capital Management Boosted by $655,134 Its Holding

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 4,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 9,651 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.6. About 401,765 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 30,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 116,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, down from 147,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $128.02. About 1.35M shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Booking.com and Expedia are becoming more competitive against Airbnb and increasing their non-hotel portfolios; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – TRIVAGO CONTINUED TO INCREASE SHARE OF THE REST OF WORLD REGION IN FIRST QUARTER TO 20%, UP FROM 15% IN SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali Qlt (MCA) by 96,029 shares to 92,832 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 237,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,267 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Ca Qualty Mun Income (NAC).

