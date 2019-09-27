Victory Capital Management Decreased By $7.58 Million Its F M C (FMC) Holding; SCENTRE GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTRALIA (STGPF) Shorts Up By 17.65%

SCENTRE GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:STGPF) had an increase of 17.65% in short interest. STGPF’s SI was 555,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.65% from 472,000 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 2777 days are for SCENTRE GROUP STAPLED SECURITY AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:STGPF)’s short sellers to cover STGPF’s short positions. It closed at $2.64 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased F M C Corp (FMC) stake by 23.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 92,489 shares as F M C Corp (FMC)’s stock rose 12.26%. The Victory Capital Management Inc holds 293,549 shares with $24.35M value, down from 386,038 last quarter. F M C Corp now has $11.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 744,165 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ FMC Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMC); 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Scentre Group is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $14.23 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Australia and New Zealand. It has a 4.46 P/E ratio. It manages, develops and has an ownership interest in Westfield branded shopping centers.

Among 6 analysts covering FMC (NYSE:FMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. FMC has $10200 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95.33’s average target is 10.69% above currents $86.12 stock price. FMC had 12 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) rating on Friday, April 12. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $95 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Buckingham Research. Citigroup reinitiated FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) rating on Thursday, June 13. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $9300 target.

Victory Capital Management Inc increased Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 916,183 shares to 4.27 million valued at $212.93 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 11,139 shares and now owns 18,932 shares. Liveramp Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Co stated it has 12,784 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Nordea Ab invested in 6,368 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 58,754 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 555 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 11,032 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. S&T State Bank Pa reported 81,148 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Utah Retirement has 0.04% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Massachusetts Serv Ma has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 16,543 shares. Colonial Advisors owns 7,659 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 239,294 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.