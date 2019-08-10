Victory Capital Management Cut First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Stake; Fiserv (FISV) Sentiment Is 0.98

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) stake by 13.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 187,160 shares as First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC)’s stock rose 2.95%. The Victory Capital Management Inc holds 1.20M shares with $28.88M value, down from 1.39M last quarter. First Finl Bancorp Oh now has $2.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.96. About 246,259 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 02/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp. and MainSource Fincl Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE

Fiserv Inc (FISV) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 332 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 340 sold and decreased their holdings in Fiserv Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 384.95 million shares, up from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Fiserv Inc in top ten holdings increased from 37 to 47 for an increase of 10. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 301 Increased: 209 New Position: 123.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Financial Bank Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 13,219 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 33,164 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). 162,089 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 0.23% or 9,016 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 66,805 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Bartlett And Lc has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Pinebridge Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Jacobs Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 2.06% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.28M for 11.09 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Victory Capital Management Inc increased Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) stake by 21,413 shares to 584,433 valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 28,806 shares and now owns 313,028 shares. Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) was raised too.

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates (Revised) – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on First Financial Bancorp Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cincinnati stocks plummet as markets fall on China trade war – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Financial Bancorp had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the shares of FFBC in report on Sunday, February 24 to “Hold” rating.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity. kramer william j also bought $4,245 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Wednesday, April 10. 258 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $6,249 were bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L. 516 shares were bought by Rahe Maribeth S, worth $12,498. Ach J Wickliffe also bought $3,124 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Monday, July 1. Booth Cynthia O also bought $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares. The insider olszewski richard e bought $8,743. Shares for $6,344 were bought by Berta Vince.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 21.66% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. for 3.14 million shares. Toscafund Asset Management Llp owns 169,868 shares or 18.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dudley & Shanley Inc. has 7.92% invested in the company for 346,750 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Investment Management Llp has invested 6.44% in the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 129,052 shares.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company has market cap of $71.56 billion. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. It has a 44.3 P/E ratio. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management services and products.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Fiserv (FISV) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.