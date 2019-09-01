Victory Capital Management Boosted Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position by $1.47 Million; Stock Price Declined; Ensco Plc (ESV) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Raised Stake by $457,473

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 152,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 947,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 8,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 194,479 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.12M, up from 186,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $152.79. About 729,992 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 07/05/2018 – Rockwell Auto: FactoryTalk Network Manager Software Simplifies Network Operations and Maintenance; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 60,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $17.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 620,696 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $122.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.