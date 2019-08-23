Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) to pay $0.05 on Sep 25, 2019; Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Had 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Pearson PLC (LON:PSON), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Pearson PLC has GBX 1115 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 848.20’s average target is 3.39% above currents GBX 820.4 stock price. Pearson PLC had 32 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 4 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Berenberg. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 30 with “Underweight”. JP Morgan maintained Pearson plc (LON:PSON) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Goldman Sachs. See Pearson plc (LON:PSON) latest ratings:

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:VCTR) shareholders before Sep 9, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Victory Capital Holdings Inc’s current price of $15.99 translates into 0.31% yield. Victory Capital Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 10, 2019 as record date. Aug 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 87,725 shares traded. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has risen 76.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.06% the S&P500. Some Historical VCTR News: 08/05/2018 – Victory Capital 1Q EPS 16c; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Steris; 30/05/2018 – Victory Capital Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Argo Group; 06/03/2018 Victory Capital Announces Additional Investment in Cerebellum Capital; 26/03/2018 – Victory Capital 4Q EPS 19c; 12/03/2018 – Victory Capital Ranks 10th in Barron’s 2017 Best Fund Families; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Halcon Re; 08/05/2018 – Victory Capital 1Q Rev $105M; 26/03/2018 – Victory Capital 4Q Adj EPS 39c

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. It has a 17.1 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2018, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 71 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies for teachers and students worldwide. The company has market cap of 6.41 billion GBP. It operates through North America, Growth, and Core divisions. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. The firm offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Another recent and important Pearson plc (LON:PSON) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is Pearson plc’s (LON:PSON) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019.

The stock increased 0.05% or GBX 0.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 820.4. About 111,362 shares traded. Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.