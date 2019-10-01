Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

As Asset Management companies, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 0.11 7.98M 0.94 18.99 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 48,987,108.66% 15.1% 8.5% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $23, and a 49.54% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 10.65%. Insiders owned 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.