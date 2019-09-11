Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|16
|2.98
|N/A
|0.94
|18.99
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|14
|31.61
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|15.1%
|8.5%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $21.5, with potential upside of 27.60%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 0% respectively. About 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 83.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Victory Capital Holdings Inc.
|-5.95%
|1.3%
|8.7%
|68.9%
|76.06%
|74.85%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.
