Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.98 N/A 0.94 18.99 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 14 31.61 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $21.5, with potential upside of 27.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 0% respectively. About 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 83.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.