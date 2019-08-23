Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

Both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.63 N/A 0.94 18.99 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 29.87% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 6.59%. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 79.67% are The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.