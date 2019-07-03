Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 14 3.11 N/A 0.90 18.06 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 8.1% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 9.89% for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.8% and 27.9%. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 14.9% are The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 2.01% 5.87% 40.48% 45.26% 58.9% 58.9% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.93% -1.93% 1.19% -7.06% -22.2% 18.29%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.