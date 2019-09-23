Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 17 3.03 N/A 0.94 18.99 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 19.70 N/A 0.52 26.47

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$21.5 is Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 25.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 19.9%. Insiders owned 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.