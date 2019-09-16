Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Since Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.90 N/A 0.94 18.99 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.55 N/A 6.52 15.04

Table 1 demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 31.42% at a $21.5 average price target. Competitively Northern Trust Corporation has a consensus price target of $103, with potential upside of 4.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that Victory Capital Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Northern Trust Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 81.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.