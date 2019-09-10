Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 3.01 N/A 0.94 18.99 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.22 N/A 0.76 16.28

Demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.32% for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. with average price target of $21.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 28.18%. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.