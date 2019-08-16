Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

This is a contrast between Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.73 N/A 0.94 18.99 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.79 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Golub Capital BDC Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 25.23% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 41.94% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Golub Capital BDC Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.