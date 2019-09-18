Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM)

Since Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 3.01 N/A 0.94 18.99 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.27

In table 1 we can see Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.69% for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $21.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares and 4.31% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares. 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.41% 0.45% 0.53% 2.22% 0.97% 2.14%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options. The fund does not invest in start-ups. The fund seek to invest in manufacturing, consumer products and business services/ distribution sector. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States. The fund prefers to make debt investments between $5 million and $30 million and equity investments between $10 million and $40 million in companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies with sales between $20 million and $100 million. The fund invest in companies with EBITDA from $3 million to $20 million. It seeks minority equity ownership and prefers to hold a board seat in its portfolio companies. It also prefers to take majority stake in its portfolio companies. The fund typically holds its investments for seven years and exits via sale or recapitalization, initial public offering, or sale to third party.