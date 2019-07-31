Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) Is At $18.35 Formed Wedge; 3 Analysts Covering Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) formed wedge up with $19.45 target or 6.00% above today’s $18.35 share price. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) has $1.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 66,544 shares traded. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has risen 58.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VCTR News: 12/03/2018 – Victory Capital Ranks 10th in Barron’s 2017 Best Fund Families; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Triumph Group; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Halcon Re; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Fulton Financial; 08/05/2018 – Victory Capital 1Q Rev $105M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Argo Group; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 24/05/2018 – Victory Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/03/2018 – Victory Capital 4Q EPS 19c; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc

Among 3 analysts covering Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fortis Inc. had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. See Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) latest ratings:

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility firm in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $22.42 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail clients in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail clients in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. It has a 20.39 P/E ratio. The firm also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 clients in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 560,130 shares traded. Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FTS News: 15/05/2018 – Fortis Institute-Nashville Nursing Program Scores Rare 100% First-Time NCLEX Passing Rate; 17/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS SAYS RECEIVED REVISED OFFER FROM IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD (“IHH”) WITH A PROPOSAL TO INVEST IN THE COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – FORTIS HEALTH SAYS JOJI SEKHON GILL QUITS AS DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – IHH OFFERS TO INFUSE INR33.5B POST DUE DILIGENCE INTO FORTIS; 24/04/2018 – IHH Healthcare revises offer for India’s Fortis; 25/05/2018 – IHH POSTS STATEMENT ON EXTENDING ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR FORTIS; 07/05/2018 – MANIPAL’S RANJAN PAI COMMENTS ON FORTIS BID IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – IHH HEALTHCARE – FORTIS ENTERED INTO BINDING DEALS WITH MANIPAL HEALTH ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LTD, MANIPAL GLOBAL HEALTH SERVICES & TPG ASIA; 23/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE -GETS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR REMOVAL OF BRIAN W TEMPEST AS DIRECTOR; 25/03/2018 – TPG, MANIPAL ARE SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR CONTROL OF FORTIS HEALTH