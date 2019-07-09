Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) Is At $18.03 Formed Wedge; Achaogen (AKAO) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Achaogen Inc (AKAO) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 25 funds opened new and increased positions, while 28 decreased and sold their holdings in Achaogen Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 17.30 million shares, up from 15.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Achaogen Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 16 Increased: 19 New Position: 6.

It closed at $0.11 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Achaogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKAO); 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 21/03/2018 – Achaogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Achaogen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Achaogen Announces Multiple Plazomicin Presentations at European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID); 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults With Complicated Urinary Tract Infections; 21/03/2018 – ACHAOGEN REPORTS DATE OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR PLA; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital LLP Exits Position in Achaogen; 02/05/2018 – ACHAOGEN SAYS FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO REVIEW PLAZOMICIN; 21/03/2018 – Achaogen: FDA Planned Meeting to Review NDA for Plazomicin for Treatment of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant gram-negative infections in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program.

More notable recent Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Achaogen (AKAO) Files for Bankruptcy, Shares Plunge 65% – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Achaogen (AKAO) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Achaogen Plans for Near-Term Sale Using Structured Process Through Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Achaogen (AKAO) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Achaogen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Nea Management Company Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Achaogen, Inc. for 5.22 million shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owns 1.67 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sabby Management Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 348,400 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Alpinvest Partners B.V., a Netherlands-based fund reported 16,994 shares.