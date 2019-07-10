Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Comparing side by side

Both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (NYSE:WHG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 14 3.20 N/A 0.90 18.06 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 35 2.74 N/A 2.26 13.27

Table 1 demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Westwood Holdings Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 8.1% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.1%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Westwood Holdings Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Westwood Holdings Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 6.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.8% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares and 67% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc. shares. 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. has 10% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 2.01% 5.87% 40.48% 45.26% 58.9% 58.9% Westwood Holdings Group Inc. -3.91% -19.68% -22.96% -27.1% -48.39% -11.88%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.