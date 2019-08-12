Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.93 N/A 0.94 18.99 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.42 N/A 1.81 8.04

Table 1 highlights Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 16.35% for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. with average target price of $20. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 average target price and a 10.35% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 5.93% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.