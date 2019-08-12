Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) Contrasting side by side

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.95 N/A 0.94 18.99 Rand Capital Corporation 3 7.37 N/A 0.07 40.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Rand Capital Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rand Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rand Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.67% for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Rand Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 14.1%. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Rand Capital Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Rand Capital Corporation.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.