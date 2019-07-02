Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Comparison side by side

Since Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 14 3.01 N/A 0.90 18.06 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.26 N/A 1.33 19.26

Demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 8.1% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 13.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.8% and 0.01%. About 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 2.01% 5.87% 40.48% 45.26% 58.9% 58.9% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.