Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Comparison side by side

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.78 N/A 0.94 18.99 Lazard Ltd 36 1.41 N/A 3.09 12.54

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Lazard Ltd seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Lazard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Lazard Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 27.47%. Competitively Lazard Ltd has a consensus target price of $45, with potential upside of 31.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that Lazard Ltd looks more robust than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 68.4% respectively. About 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Lazard Ltd has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Lazard Ltd beats Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.