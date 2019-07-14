Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 15 3.29 N/A 0.90 18.06 KKR & Co. Inc. 23 4.00 N/A 2.95 8.21

Table 1 highlights Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and KKR & Co. Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. KKR & Co. Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than KKR & Co. Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 8.1% KKR & Co. Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 3.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and KKR & Co. Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KKR & Co. Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 3.90%. Competitively the average target price of KKR & Co. Inc. is $32.5, which is potential 21.31% upside. The results provided earlier shows that KKR & Co. Inc. appears more favorable than Victory Capital Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and KKR & Co. Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.8% and 77.6%. About 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, KKR & Co. Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 2.01% 5.87% 40.48% 45.26% 58.9% 58.9% KKR & Co. Inc. 1.89% 3.68% 3.02% 1.77% 11.31% 23.33%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than KKR & Co. Inc.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the Upstream Oil and Gas and Equipment, minerals and royalties and Services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.