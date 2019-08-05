Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Comparison side by side

Since Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 15 3.00 N/A 0.94 18.99 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 20 1.16 N/A 2.03 10.49

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 13.83%. Competitively Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 14.03%. The information presented earlier suggests that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. looks more robust than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 77.9% respectively. About 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -1.07% 8.11% 4.2% 1.86% -13.47% 22.87%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.