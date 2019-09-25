Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.10% 8.50% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. N/A 17 18.99 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

The rivals have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.