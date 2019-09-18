Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) Comparison side by side

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 3.01 N/A 0.94 18.99 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.23 N/A 0.71 19.40

Demonstrates Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$21.5 is Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 26.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares and 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.