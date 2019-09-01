Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Comparing side by side

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.83 N/A 0.94 18.99 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 6.93 N/A 1.20 33.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 25.23% at a $20 consensus target price. Meanwhile, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential downside is -0.24%. The results provided earlier shows that Victory Capital Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.79% are CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc. was more bullish than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.