Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) Comparing side by side

Both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 15 3.00 N/A 0.94 18.99 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 16 15.19 N/A 0.35 47.47

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Victory Capital Holdings Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 13.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Victory Capital Holdings Inc. and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 2.94% respectively. Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 0.19% are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85% BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 1.81% -3.67% 2.47% 6.44% 1.47% 7.24%

For the past year Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.