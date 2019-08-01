Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; Meritage Homes (MTH) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 12 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.11% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. VCTR’s profit would be $22.98 million giving it 13.47 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 3.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 18,600 shares traded. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has risen 76.06% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.06% the S&P500. Some Historical VCTR News: 08/05/2018 – Victory Capital 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 05/05/2018 – DJ Victory Capital Holdings Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCTR); 08/05/2018 – Victory Capital 1Q Rev $105M; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits KapStone Paper; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Argo Group; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Steris; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.5% Position in Team Inc; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Triumph Group; 06/03/2018 – VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS – TO BE MAKING ADDITIONAL MINORITY INVESTMENT IN CEREBELLUM CAPITAL IN APRIL; TERMS OF TRANSACTION HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 82 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 64 trimmed and sold positions in Meritage Homes Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 36.62 million shares, down from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Meritage Homes Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 50 Increased: 57 New Position: 25.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. It has a 19.59 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and manufactures single-family homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It has a 12.07 P/E ratio. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names.

