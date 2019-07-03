Victoire Rankin Insider Trade for 3,155 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY); Capital International LTD Trimmed Philip Morris International (PM) Holding

Capital International Ltd decreased Philip Morris International (PM) stake by 11.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd sold 9,487 shares as Philip Morris International (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Capital International Ltd holds 70,515 shares with $6.23M value, down from 80,002 last quarter. Philip Morris International now has $128.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 3.72M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. also bought $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares.

Capital International Ltd increased Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 4,365 shares to 13,468 valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 12,853 shares and now owns 36,528 shares. Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,244 are held by B Riley Wealth. Panagora Asset owns 463,462 shares. Cambiar Invsts Limited Com owns 5,907 shares. Moreover, Orrstown has 0.24% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bernzott Advsrs has 88,272 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability holds 1.98% or 173,297 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 413,980 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 156,641 shares. Sit Invest Assocs, Minnesota-based fund reported 13,900 shares. Navellier And Associates Inc accumulated 0.06% or 4,672 shares. Regal Inv Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Excalibur Management invested in 0.93% or 11,190 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.38M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 2,687 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $74 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $94 target in Monday, April 15 report. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.12B for 15.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,629 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt. Charles Schwab Inv Inc has 0.01% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 129,753 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1,177 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 58,827 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Pnc Fin Service Gp owns 1,082 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 15,991 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 142,919 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Lp accumulated 292 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern invested in 0% or 142,783 shares. 100 are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). West Coast Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 71,880 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 58,230 shares.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 1256 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $17.05 million activity. Butler Clara R bought $130 worth of stock. $2,183 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares were bought by SEELBACH SCOTT W. $107 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by Rankin James T. Jr. on Tuesday, June 25. Rankin Claiborne Read III bought 5 shares worth $322. $20,855 worth of stock was bought by RANKIN CLAIBORNE R on Friday, March 1. Shares for $1,105 were bought by Rankin Lynne T. The insider Rankin Thomas Parker bought $578.

The shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Victoire Rankin is in the stock market news today. We discovered in a public form filled by Victoire Rankin and submitted to the (SEC) on July 3, 2019, she obtained 3,155 shares from the Ohio-based company having a market value of $170,338 US Dollars. The mentioned shares average price was $54.0. She also obtained 17,854 shares worth $936,275 USD in the last 30 days. Right now, she holds 302,306 shares or 1.88% of the company’s market cap.

