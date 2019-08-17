Vicor (VICR) Stock Price Declined While Shikiar Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.60 Million; Endurance Wealth Management Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stake by $379,748

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 34,196 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 36,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 136,500 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisory Llc accumulated 4,001 shares. Phocas Corporation, a California-based fund reported 12,517 shares. Pacific Global Mgmt Com invested in 2.49% or 80,707 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 3.21% stake. Bsw Wealth Prns holds 0.13% or 2,276 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Saratoga Rech And Invest Management invested 2.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Provident Trust Commerce, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,858 shares. Nbt National Bank N A New York holds 2.63% or 103,174 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hartline Invest Corporation holds 0.06% or 1,682 shares. America First Investment Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 4,405 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) accumulated 93,932 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell Associates Ltd has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 203 shares. 12,563 are owned by Hm Cap Management Ltd Liability Com.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P U.S. Value Etf (IUSV) by 8,811 shares to 65,686 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 10,145 shares to 96,625 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7..

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $5.64 million for 53.59 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 19,821 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 9,569 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 101,898 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 114,143 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 94,462 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. S Squared Technologies Ltd invested in 2.39% or 99,700 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 6,271 shares. Cap Impact Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.82% or 49,297 shares. 11,070 were reported by Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research Inc. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Wells Fargo Mn reported 73,517 shares. Trellus Management Ltd Llc reported 7.68% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).