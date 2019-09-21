Vicor (VICR) Stock Price Declined While Hood River Capital Management Upped by $536,207 Its Position; Cohen & Steers Cut Its Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by $109.09 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 5.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.88 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.76M, down from 11.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 13.77 million shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018; 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Expects About 70 % Share of Proceeds to Be About US$2 Billion; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PORTION OF TRANS MOUNTAIN CONSTRUCTION COSTS CAN BE PASSED ON TO OIL COMPANIES IN FORM OF TOLLS; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve Distributable Cash Flow of Approximately $4.57 Billion

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 17,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 357,861 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.11M, up from 340,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 202,054 shares traded or 11.31% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.