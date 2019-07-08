Vicor (VICR) Stock Price Declined While Apis Capital Advisors Has Upped by $620,000 Its Holding; Zwj Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake in Micron Technology (MU) by $589,744 as Share Price Declined

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 37,176 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ)

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 423,964 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52 million, up from 409,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 16.10M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Comm Corp by 17,760 shares to 25,800 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,825 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron: Comparing Inventory, Shipments And ASPs With Competitors – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; BlackBerry Reports Strong Q1 Results – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AMD, Micron Options Bulls Strike as Chip Stocks Soar – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Rock-Solid Cheap Stocks With a P/E Under 10 – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: MU, Bitcoin, AVGO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Com holds 27,105 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Guardian Inv Mgmt stated it has 18,750 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management LP has 120,547 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 229,144 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 6.40M shares. Donald Smith & owns 5.71M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 15.23M shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 160,448 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.03% or 3.72 million shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Lc reported 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hodges Mngmt reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Strategic Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.5% or 1.74M shares. The New York-based Cibc World has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Meritage Portfolio Mgmt invested in 0.51% or 122,337 shares.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Vicor’s (NASDAQ:VICR) Whopping 378% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vicor Introduces 10kW Power Tabletâ„¢ AC-DC Converter – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday â€” Buy the Dip in GM or AT&T? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vicor’s CEO to receive the 2019 IEEE William E. Newell Power Electronics Award – GlobeNewswire” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vicor: AI’s ‘Pure Play’ Datacenter Acceleration Power Arms Dealer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 505,735 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 13,049 were reported by Inc. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 214,532 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.35% or 14,412 shares. 15,500 are held by Raymond James & Assoc. Barclays Public has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 54,448 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 81,547 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership owns 0.22% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 49,300 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 15,063 shares. 6,896 are owned by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability. Victory Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).