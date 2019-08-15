Vicor (VICR) Shareholder First Washington Has Upped Stake; Lrad (LRAD) Holder Northrock Partners Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 147,180 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 118,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 33,344 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (LRAD) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 156,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.06% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 256,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Lrad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 59,836 shares traded. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 51.27% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD); 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 25,716 shares to 51,047 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 15,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

More notable recent LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LRAD® Corporation Acquires Location-Based Mass Messaging Solutions Provider, Genasys Holding S.L. – GlobeNewswire” on January 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LRAD® Corporation Receives $1.1 Million Follow-On US Air Force Order – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Costco Stock Popped 10.3% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Share Price Has Gained 67% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “LRAD Corp. (LRAD) Announces Order from California City for Genasys Public Safety Mass Notification Systems and Software – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bookings, Revenue And Earnings Take A Pause While Opportunities Continue At Vicor – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Vicor’s Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vicor Corporation Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.