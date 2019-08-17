Vicor (VICR) Shareholder Ashford Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $4.87 Million; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Cut The Gorman (GRC) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 30,848 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 157,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The hedge fund held 586,758 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.20 million, down from 743,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 136,500 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21,297 shares to 144,747 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,590 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,323 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Aqr has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Bridgeway Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Invesco Ltd holds 145,227 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 15,551 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,085 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 381,263 shares. Manchester Mgmt Lc reported 30,004 shares. Millennium reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 41,064 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 19,500 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 4,254 shares. Texas-based Fruth Inv Mgmt has invested 0.89% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: The Gorman-Rupp Company – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) Shareholders Booked A 75% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gorman-Rupp: A 6-Point Inspection – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2015 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gorman-Rupp Announces New Chairman, Independent Director and Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 07/25: (SMSI) (EHTH) (SNBR) Higher; (CARB) (MHK) (VICR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vicor’s CEO to receive the 2019 IEEE William E. Newell Power Electronics Award – GlobeNewswire” on October 09, 2018. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: TRUP, VICR, CRC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc. by 43,000 shares to 123,680 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Minimum Volatility E (EEMV) by 16,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Ironwood Investment Mngmt Lc has 40,632 shares. Caxton Associate LP holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 49,300 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc stated it has 5,438 shares. 13,406 were reported by Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Co. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Secor Cap Advsr Lp accumulated 9,569 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 14,065 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 1,270 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 48,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 52,718 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co invested 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).