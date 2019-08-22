Vicor (VICR) Share Value Declined While Needham Investment Management Upped Holding by $773,388; As Ingersoll (IR) Shares Rose, Nli International Boosted Holding by $6.73 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc bought 24,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 110,675 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 85,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 68,532 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 144.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 62,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 106,350 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 43,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.97. About 495,171 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25,490 shares to 243,940 shares, valued at $38.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,930 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,500 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 31,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,600 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

