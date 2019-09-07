Vicor (VICR) Share Value Declined While Ashford Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $4.87 Million; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Market Value Rose, Cim Has Boosted by $1.25 Million Its Position

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 157,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The hedge fund held 586,758 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.20 million, down from 743,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 104,447 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $113.71. About 328,357 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9,905 shares to 9,526 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 46,931 shares to 53,431 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Europe Etf (EUMV) by 73,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Holdco Llc (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Squared Technologies Ltd Co owns 99,700 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 24,713 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Washington Corp invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 25,406 shares. Raymond James Na reported 6,558 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 600 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 132 shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.66% or 586,758 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co accumulated 114,143 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). 15,000 were accumulated by Gamco Et Al. Impact Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.82% or 49,297 shares in its portfolio. Hood River Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 340,564 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 6,271 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 40,250 shares.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.04 million for 51.63 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.