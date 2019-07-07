Vicor (VICR) Share Price Declined While Shikiar Asset Management Decreased by $1.60 Million Its Position; Sturm Ruger & Company (RGR) Shares Declined While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Increased by $385,840 Its Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 105,245 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 7,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 66,645 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 59,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 104,877 shares traded. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has declined 10.06% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.49% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 22/05/2018 – PROPOSED RULE CHANGES ON COMMERCIAL FIREARM EXPORT WILL APPEAR IN U.S. FEDERAL REGISTER ON THURSDAY-OFFICIAL; 08/03/2018 RAIFFEISEN SCHWEIZ PRESIDENT RUEGG-STURM TO LEAVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO STEPHAN STURM SAYS ON EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – Some groups are threatening to withhold votes for a Sturm Ruger director because they claim her presence on the board makes the gun maker too close to the National Rifle Association; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: @davidhogg111 active shooter reported at SantaFe high school. Texas. I have reports coming in, 4 people shot and his barricaded in a classroom. – ! $AOBC $RGR; 25/04/2018 – ISS BACKS ELECTION OF ALL STURM RUGER DIRECTOR NOMINEES AHEAD OF MAY 9 SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 08/05/2018 – Sturm Ruger 1Q EPS 81c; 24/04/2018 – AMALGAMATED BANK – URGE STURM RUGER BOARD TO COMMIT TO TAKING STEPS TO PROMOTE POLICY REFORMS CONSISTENT WITH “PROFESSED GOALS”; 01/05/2018 – Gun safety activists prepare to put their power behind shareholder voting at Sturm Ruger; 19/04/2018 – Firearms companies widely held in ETFs and funds – research firm

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 13,695 shares to 775 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold RGR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 13.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 13.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,790 were accumulated by Stifel. London Of Virginia has 785,078 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance invested in 0% or 181,057 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 12,394 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested in 0% or 8,341 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 5,607 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Martingale Asset LP reported 0.02% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Eaton Vance invested in 8,936 shares. Qs Limited owns 43,702 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 9,400 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 553 shares. Shine Advisory invested in 991 shares.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. VICR’s profit will be $4.83M for 66.25 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 836 were reported by Bank Of Montreal Can. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Com stated it has 14,412 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 73,517 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Co owns 13,406 shares. The Massachusetts-based Impact Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.82% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 17,200 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 12,370 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 5,466 shares. 6,896 are held by Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 194,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Co holds 4,701 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Needham Llc invested in 110,675 shares.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,600 shares to 66,150 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust Ser D by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.