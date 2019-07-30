Vicor (VICR) Share Price Declined While Apis Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Holding; Exelon (EXC) Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Lowered Holding by $415,750

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (EXC) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 8,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,344 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, down from 254,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Exelon Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.05. About 5.61M shares traded or 8.53% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 289,575 shares traded or 70.59% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 12,087 shares to 73,427 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) by 53,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRSS).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 11.27% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $611.70 million for 18.27 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.43% or 212,728 shares. Smith Moore reported 0.14% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 7,816 were reported by Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability. Altrinsic Global Advisors Lc has invested 1.3% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Guardian Limited Partnership invested in 0.36% or 394,648 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability stated it has 527,387 shares. Sageworth Trust Co has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Synovus Fincl invested in 0.02% or 19,783 shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 0.22% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 0.08% or 6,589 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 4.30M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Teilinger reported 50.41% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 9,314 are owned by Umb Savings Bank N A Mo. Kopp Advsr Ltd invested in 0.7% or 17,251 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 80,965 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (Call) (NYSE:I) by 30,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 40,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,461 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).