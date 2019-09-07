Vicor (VICR) Holder Hood River Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $4.12 Million; As Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Share Value Declined, Holder Capital Management Associates Has Cut Its Holding

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 133,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 340,564 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 473,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 104,447 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.28. About 332,852 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.04 million for 51.63 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc owns 27,006 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 5,321 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 11,150 shares. Sei Invests Comm reported 3,689 shares. Caxton Assocs LP reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Howe And Rusling has 210 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Van Eck Associates holds 15,063 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 1,270 shares. 4,701 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Company. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 23,440 shares in its portfolio. Northern owns 236,194 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup owns 10,255 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al accumulated 15,000 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) by 16,394 shares to 567,843 shares, valued at $40.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Laboratories Intl (NYSE:CRL) by 14,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM).

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.25 million for 10.00 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

