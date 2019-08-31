Vicor (VICR) Holder Hood River Capital Management Cut Stake by $4.12 Million as Market Value Declined; Miller Investment Management LP Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $11.38 Million; Stock Value Rose

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 133,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 340,564 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 473,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 68,970 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $5.64 million for 54.45 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

