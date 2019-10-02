Vicor (VICR) Holder Apis Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $620,000; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Upped Its Holding

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.51. About 230,139 shares traded or 28.59% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 268,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.88M, up from 997,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 14.91 million shares traded or 27.35% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) CEO Jeff Storey Presents at Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink closes deals to refinance notes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Put Buying Activity in CenturyLink (CTL) Targets Downside in Shares Below $12/Sh Through January -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Electronic Arts, Centurylink and Wynn Resorts – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is CenturyLink’s Attractive Dividend? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 253,200 shares. 352,078 were reported by Rafferty Asset. 101,219 are held by Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Com. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 114,754 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). American Rech & has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Diversified Tru stated it has 34,606 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancshares invested in 1,690 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 58,211 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 40,149 shares. Allstate owns 122,242 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.40M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.04% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.72% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 86,582 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 205 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold VICR shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.31 million shares or 1.77% less from 11.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Principal Fin Grp has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Raymond James & has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Moreover, S Squared Techs Ltd Liability Co has 3.06% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 40,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 23,536 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ny has 6,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Needham Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 158,500 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 239,808 shares. Pnc Financial Services holds 0% or 659 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Ls Investment Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Blackrock owns 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 2.43M shares.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $66.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (NYSEMKT:INS) by 330,664 shares to 350,664 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.00 million for 49.18 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is RF Industries, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:RFIL) ROE Of 14% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At CONMED Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CNMD) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vicor Hires Global Automotive Business Development Vice President – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2018. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vicor Has 48 Volt Solutions To Electrify Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2017.