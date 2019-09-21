Vicor Corporation (VICR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Both Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) and Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor Corporation 32 4.43 N/A 0.78 37.75 Kimball Electronics Inc. 15 0.32 N/A 1.63 9.73

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vicor Corporation and Kimball Electronics Inc. Kimball Electronics Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vicor Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Vicor Corporation is currently more expensive than Kimball Electronics Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vicor Corporation and Kimball Electronics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15% Kimball Electronics Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

Vicor Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Kimball Electronics Inc. on the other hand, has 1 beta which makes it 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vicor Corporation is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Kimball Electronics Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Vicor Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kimball Electronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vicor Corporation and Kimball Electronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Kimball Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 38.22% for Vicor Corporation with consensus price target of $43.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Vicor Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 62% of Kimball Electronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 35.6% of Vicor Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.75% of Kimball Electronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vicor Corporation -13.99% -6.28% -19.46% -26.74% -46.98% -21.78% Kimball Electronics Inc. 1.34% -0.56% 5.72% -0.38% -20.5% 2.65%

For the past year Vicor Corporation has -21.78% weaker performance while Kimball Electronics Inc. has 2.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Vicor Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Kimball Electronics Inc.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters and complementary components, open-frame intermediate bus converters, configurable products, and custom power systems, as well as cool-power high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters. It also provides modular power components, Vicor integrated adapter packages, system-in-package point-of-load regulators, and power path management components. The company serves independent manufacturers of electronic devices, original equipment manufacturers, and their contract manufacturers in aerospace and aviation, defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial automation, medical diagnostics, test and measurement instrumentation, and vehicles and transportation, as well as telecommunications and network equipment and infrastructure markets. Vicor Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.